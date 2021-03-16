Take A Trip This Spring With This YETI Crossroads Backpack In Tow

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s going to get a lot easier to leave the house these days. The winter is starting to fade away and when it’s completely gone, that means the spring is upon us. And that means the weather will be a lot warmer. So you can take a trip outside with this YETI Crossroads Backpack in tow.

YETI makes some of the best gear to use outdoors around. The bags and the coolers and the drinkware are all top-notch. Incredibly durable items that can handle any trip outdoors like a champ. Which is what makes this Crossroads 27L Backpack so good. You don’t have to worry about it splitting on you.

This Crossroads 27L Backpack gets its toughness from the materials YETI used. Here, that material is a high-strength TuffSkin Nylon. It’s a material that can take a beating and is very effectively water-resistant. As tough as it is, it won’t irritate your shoulders when those straps are on your back.

Maybe the most important thing when it comes to any bag is how spacious it is. Well, the Crossroads 27L Backpack is incredibly spacious. 27L worth of space to be precise. Plenty of padded space for you to store all your needs without any worry about damaging your stuff if you drop the bag.

Like everything in the YETI store, this Crossroads 27L Backpack is going to make your time outside a lot more convenient. Whatever you need will be stored easily. There’s no worry about the bag or the contents within breaking. You’d be wise to pick up a bag now and get ready for those warm-weather trips.

Get It: Pick up the Crossroads 27L Backpack ($230) at Yeti

