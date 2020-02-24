Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Love Peloton but hate the cost? We get it. If you want to get with the Peloton program but don’t want to spend over $2K on an indoor bike—or be locked into an online spin class you hate—right now you can get the IC7.9 Indoor Cycle for nearly half off its regular price. Normally, $1,299, Horizon Fitness just cut $600 off. So it can be yours for just $699.

That’s remarkable. Peloton, Studio SWEAT, Cyclecast—they’re all great. Online streaming spin workouts are fantastic. Effective and convenient, you can do them on your own time, in the comfort and privacy of your own home—no gym or appointments required.

However, they’re also notoriously expensive. You can try to save money by purchasing an off-brand indoor bike. But many of them aren’t compatible with Peloton or the other streaming services.

The IC7.9 Indoor Cycle is designed to keep pace with most of the popular live and on-demand streaming fitness classes like Peloton. You use your own tablet, so you can stream any spin class you want. Pedal along with Peloton, Studio SWEAT onDemand, and other popular streaming fitness apps like Cyclecast.

Or, you can just ride. Because you use your own tablet, with Horizon Fitness there are no membership fees or subscriptions required. You simply sign up with one of those popular streaming spin class services and work out any time you like.

The Indoor Cycle That Lets You Sign Up for Any Spin Class You Want

And this is a high-performance indoor bike, not some cheap knock-off. With an aluminum flywheel and magnetic resistance, you can count on smooth transitions and precision resistance. True cadence feedback helps you keep pace with your goals. For comfort, the dual-sided pedals allow both clip-in cycling shoes and sneakers. And the seat adjustability makes it ideal for any sized guy—and perfect for everyone in your household.

This high-end indoor stationary bike has been marked way down, almost half off! Shipping is free, and the bike is 100 percent guaranteed. And you don’t even have to plunk down the full $699 right now! You can finance it for about $30/month through Horizon Fitness.

Look, a comparable bike direct from Peloton will cost you $2,245. Even a similar one from NordicTrack runs $1,999. And those companies force you to subscribe to their particular streaming spin classes. They’ll even charge you for shipping.

Horizon Fitness lets you diversify your workouts with access to numerous streaming apps. You’re never stuck with a program you don’t like, and anyone in your house can choose whichever streaming spin class they prefer. It’s really a win-win for everybody. If you have others in your home that also like to spin, the IC7.9 Indoor Cycle is the stationary bike your home needs.

The IC7.9 gets 33 reviews—22 of them are four the full five stars, and ten are for four stars. So you know real users love this indoor bike. Most reviews tout the fact that it’s versatile and compatible with every tablet and most any riding/workout app.

So if you’re ready to start taking spin classes like Peloton in the comfort of your own home, save yourself some serious money and go for the Horizon Fitness IC7.9 Indoor Cycle. You’ll crush your goals—and you’ll giggle every time you see a Peloton commercial from now on.

Get It: Save $600 on the IC7.9 Indoor Exercise Bike ($699; was $1,299) at Horizon Fitness

