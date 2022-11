We all have phones, laptops and tech that are part of our everyday lives. And those gadgets need chargers and other gizmos to function. Keep it all dialed in and organized in this Tech Pouch thanks to the 200D recycled nylon canvas shell that is weatherproof and aesthetically on point.

Get It: Pick up the Tech Pouch ($54; was $60) at Peak Design

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!