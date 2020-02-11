Take the Bonfire With You—Get This Portable Fire Pit On Sale Now at Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Bonfires are awesome. Campfires are killer. Wouldn’t it be great if you had a portable fire pit you could take with you wherever you go? No matter if you’re planning a camping trip, a beach getaway, or if you just want a small portable fire pit for your backyard, the Solo Stove Bonfire fulfills all your portable fire pit needs. And right now, it’s on sale in the Men’s Journal Shop at Huckberry.

The Solo Stove Bonfire is a small stainless steel portable fire pit that measures just 14″H x 20″W. And it weighs less than 20 pounds. So you can take anywhere your next adventure awaits—even if that’s just the back porch. And right now, it’s marked down to just $300 (was $350).

The Solo Stove takes wood-burning fires up a notch with engineered airflow that burns wood more efficiently. A sleek centerpiece for any backyard, campground, or beach cookout, the Bonfire provides a warming, cozy wood-burning fire with low smoke and big flames.

The circle of air intake holes on the bottom of the stove channel air straight to the bottom of the fire. At the same time, the air between the walls of the stove warms and rises. That preheated burst of oxygen back into the firebox causes a secondary combustion.

Your bonfire burns more completely, resulting in very little smoke. This more-efficient burn also means your portable fire pit uses less wood than an open campfire. And there’s very little ash left over to clean up.

Reviewers love the Bonfire, raving about the lack of smoke and the easy clean-up. And of course, the portability to take it anywhere.

The Solo Stove Bonfire is made from 304 stainless steel, so it will never rust. In fact, it’s corrosion-resistant in all conditions—although if you’re going to leave it outside, you might want to throw a small tarp or cover over it.

#VanLife Here We Come!

Better yet, the Solo Stove Bonfire is small enough to throw in the trunk of your car and compact enough to store in a cubby of an RV. And if you’re a #vanlife-er, it’s a must-have.

If you’ve ever wished you could have a campfire or bonfire everywhere you go, now you can take your portable fire pit with you.

Check out the complete selection of MJ-endorsed and approved items in the Men’s Journal Shop at Huckberry here.

Save $50 today on the Solo Stove Bonfire portable fire pit ($300; was $350 )in the Men’s Journal Shop at Huckberry

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!