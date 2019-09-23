Take Your Tablet to the Next Level with This USB Multi-hub

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





We love our iPad. We just always wished it were a bit more like a real computer. We’d love expandable storage and jacks so we can save files to our external hard drive, charge our phone, plug in speakers, and all that. Now we have it! This incredible JoyGeek Multi-function USB Hub expands our iPad pro into a fully operational computer, with ports for 4K HDMI, USB-C, USB 3.0, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Best of all, it’s half off right now at Amazon! Normally $83, it’s marked down to $41 for a limited time. That’s nearly $43 off!

iPads—and More

And it’s not just for iPads. The JoyGeek hub is compatible with all kinds of tablets, including Samsung Galaxy S9/Plus, S8/Plus, Note 9/8, Microsoft Surface Go, Surface Book 2, Google Pixel 3 XL/3, LG V30, Huawei Mate 20, HTC U12+, Microsoft Lumia 950 XL/950, and more. (It’s not, however, compatible with pre-2017 iPads.)

So no matter what kind of tablet you own, now you can use it like a laptop or desktop. Plug in the HDMI cable and broadcast video to any TV or monitor in 1080p or 4K high-res quality. Charge your tablet or phone while transferring data at speeds up to 480MB per second. Plug in a printer or mouse, and free up your productivity. And print and compute from your tablet, just like a regular computer or laptop.

Keep your focus on your work by listening to music or making calls by plugging in most any headphones with 3.5mm jack. The JoyGeek hub designed with a magnetic interface for a sure seal, ensuring it sits tightly to your tablet to provide a fast and stable connection.

If you regularly need to transfer data and files between PCs and iOS, you need this hub. if you’ve previously used a PC and have recently switched to Mac iOS, you need this hub to access your data. If you want to print from your iPad, Galaxy, or Surface, you need this hub. And if you want to stream video from your tablet to a television set or large-screen monitor, you need this handy hub.

Bottom line: If you own a tablet or new iPad and want it to function more like a laptop or desktop computer, you need the JoyGeek USB Hub.

