Taste Test: 6 of Our Favorite Freeze-Dried Backpacking Meals

When backpacking, there’s nothing better after a long day on the trail than sitting down to a nice, hot meal. However, planning well-rounded meals—especially for extended trips—can be a challenge. Luckily, there are a number of freeze-dried meals available for backpackers.

While freeze-dried meals have a reputation for being bland, dehydrated meals can be incredibly tasty. As someone who spends a lot of time on the trail, I’ve had my fair share of good camp meals—and bad ones, too.

I set out to find the ultimate freeze-dried meals, and was surprised by just how far they had come and how good some of them taste. Here are six of my go-to companies for trail-ready meals and my top flavor for each.