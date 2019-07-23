Taste Test: Our 6 Favorite Freeze-Dried Backpacking Meals

Patagonia Provisions

Patagonia has been making high-quality outdoor clothing for years, but it wasn’t until recently that they added food to their selection. Through Patagonia Provisions, Patagonia strives to make the best products possible, cause no unnecessary harm, and inspire solutions to the environmental crisis.

As far as freeze-dried meals go, Patagonia is currently only offering soups/stews and grains, but they are setting the bar high in those categories. All of their meals are hearty yet satisfying, and the flavors are unlike any other dehydrated meal I’ve had.

It feels good knowing that your food is organic and comes from a reliable source.

The cooking process is easy: Simply bring water to a boil, add ingredients, return to a boil for a minute, and then remove from heat and let the magic happen.

Favorite Flavor: Savory Grains, Green Kale + Kamut

