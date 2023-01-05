A lot of tech at CES feels like we’ve been here before. Another smart speaker? An even bigger TV? Wait, aren’t there already enough drones?! In light of that, we’re highlighting brands from 2023 CES striving to make the stuff you already own talk to each other more seamlessly, as well as cherry picking some new items that work within the life you lead, rather than further complicate and frustrate. (After all, CES is all about cool new innovations.) Sounds like the way tech was supposed to work in the first place, right?

Major Tech Announcements at 2023 CES You Should Care About

Samsung Bendable Displays Get Even Bendier

Some companies are seemingly ubiquitous at CES—Sharp, Panasonic, Google, Samsung—in large part because these companies’ wares operate behind the scenes in so many other products. Samsung, for instance, is baked into TVs, cars, and all over home and mobile. The brand’s folding phones, while already on sale, are about to get even more interesting. At 2023 CES, Samsung showed off two Flex Hybrid prototype screens.

One clamshell device is clearly what would work as a phone. Unfold it to the left to expand the screen from phone format (about 5×5 inches) to a 10.5-inch display in aspect ratio of 4:3; unfurl the right side and you now have a 12.4-inch screen in 16:10 ratio.

A tablet-like version takes the concept even farther, where a very portable 13-inch screen could expand to 17.3 inches. Both applications make a lot of sense. We all crave portable devices on the go, but sit on an airplane for a few hours and you’ll no doubt want the large-screen experience for gaming and watching movies.

Price and availability TBD.