Gear News: Tern Unveils Brand New Ultra-Compact Folding Bicycle





On Wednesday, Tern Bicycles announced the release of their latest offering to the folding bike market: The BYB (“Bring Your Bike”).

This ultra-compact addition to their lineup comes in at 30% smaller than typical 20-inch folding bikes, which makes it the perfect travel companion when space is in limited supply.

“The BYB is the culmination of four years of focused work by the team,” Tern Team Captain Josh Hon said in a press release. “We had to develop some radically new technology for this bike and the manufacturing tolerances are, in the words of our factory partner, ‘tighter than automotive.’ But we’re excited because new folding bike paradigms only come along every few decades or so, and we think the BYB falls into that milestone category.”

Specifically designed for “mixed-mode commuters” (e.g. people whose commute includes a combination of modes of transportation, as in a bus, train or taxi), the lightweight and slim design of the BYB makes it the ultimate tool to get in, out and around wherever you need to be on any given day.

The BYB also features rack-integrated spinner wheels that support the bike to stand upright while folded – meaning, that once it’s folded up, you can simply roll the folded BYB through train stations or offices as opposed to having to carry it. Much like rolling luggage through an airport, the BYB is super convenient to bring with you anywhere – You won’t even need to put down your cup of coffee.

And with several new optional accessories – such as AirPorter Slim Suitcase, soft Popcover, Pack Rack, Go-To Bag, and more – you can customize your BYB to cater perfectly to your life.

The new lineup will include two models: BYB P8 (starting at $1,295) and BYB S11 (starting at $2,495), and will be available in four colors. Bikes will begin arriving at Tern Bicycle dealers in July. Check out the Tern website to find the dealer nearest you, as well as inquire about specific dates of arrival.

