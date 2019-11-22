The long-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck has officially been unveiled, and it’s unlike anything you’ve probably ever seen before. The new EV truck looks like something out of a sci-fi film with its hard-edged triangular styling and staunch stance. And if it really is as capable of an off-road vehicle as the brand claims, the new offering might just be the adventuremobile of our dreams.

During the unveiling at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California on Thursday, Elon Musk demonstrated the truck’s grit with a sledgehammer, slamming the truck several times on the driver’s side door panel.

Diving head-first at mach speed into the EV truck segment, Tesla touts that the new Cybertruck has “better utility than a truck, with more performance than a sports car.” Sounds like a win on all fronts, yes? Let’s take a look at some of the specs.

According to Tesla, the Cybertruck’s range is over 250 miles on a full charge (even up to 500 miles on select models). It’s said to reach 60 mph in less than 6.5 seconds, and it boasts a 7,500-pound towing capacity with adjustable air suspension. It has 100 cubic feet of storage and 3,500 pounds of payload capacity, so there’s plenty of room for your heavy oversized toys (and it can even charge a Cyberquad ATV while placed in the bed).

For those adventures when you’re off the grid, the truck also offers on-board power and compressed air. With an ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel exoskeleton and Tesla armor glass windows, this thing will surely hold its own in rough conditions.

It goes without saying that this new EV is going to seriously rattle the pickup truck category. The price point starts at $39,900 for a single-motor RWD model, and goes up to $69,900 for tri-motor AWD.

Tesla is currently taking reservations for the Cybertruck, however, it’s still unclear how long it will take for delivery.

