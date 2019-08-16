



A weekend summer road trip with the entire family calls for four wheels that can get the job done. Enter the 355-horsepower 2019 Chevy Tahoe. As we embarked on a recent trek up the East Coast, our first thought: We felt like we could tow something weighing about 8,000 pounds—or, at least, easily haul our family through the mountains without any hiccups along the way. (And if you did need to tow something that heavy, it can haul 8,600 pounds.)

With its latest 2019 model, the Tahoe received a few key updates from previous years’ models. Case in point: a bigger, stronger 5.3-liter V-8 engine. With three versions of the SUV currently on the market for 2019, we took the Premier trim line up the mountainous route to Stratton, Vermont, from the concrete jungle of New York City.

The Tahoe was smooth sailing on the roads, with surprisingly swift maneuverability as we snaked up the mountain. The engine is full of muscle with decent fuel economy. I felt sound and secure driving through winding roads thanks to the Tahoe’s various high-tech features, including its standard seven airbags, automatic energy braking, active lane control, automatic high-beam headlights, and a seat-buzzing alert system that’ll notify you if you’re a little too close for comfort with another car on the road.

That’s not the only cool tech on board. Each Tahoe has a full touchscreen system and a Bose stereo, which we tested by cranking ’70s soul music during the five-hour-long ride. One of our favorite features turned out to the be the on-board WiFi, which proved especially helpful in remote wooded areas. The infotainment system works with both Apple CarPlay and Android, and connects with your phone via Bluetooth. Plus, there are multiple USB ports to plug in all your devices. There’s even an extra DVD player (should you still have them).

As far as the rest of the interior features, the expansive cabin houses handsome leather panels, cooled seats, and faux-wood trim. There’s plenty of space inside, too, with a second row that can be fitted with a bench or captain chairs. The third row is best reserved for the smaller ones as it has high floors to accommodate the fuel tank and frame. For our trip, it worked perfectly for the kids and young adults along for the ride. The ample cargo-carrying space made me feel like we barely brought anything—a welcome feeling for a family of five traveling for five hours on the road.

The bottom line: The Tahoe is a luxury SUV that makes for a safe, comfortable, and easy family road trip.

[From: $63,995; chevrolet.com]