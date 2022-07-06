There was a time not too long ago when gasoline wasn’t quite so precious. In that prior era, carmakers who’d grown bored of merely making SUVs (a.k.a. station wagons on stilts) started to scratch their heads. If SUVs were in fact replacing sports sedans, why not actually make them sporty? What followed was an arms race: The M division of BMW began making X5 and X6s that were as fast as their much lighter and lower sports coupes. Porsche came out with the Cayenne, then the Macan. Jaguar chased after them with the F-Pace. Eventually, we got the $240,000 Lamborghini Urus, a supercar in everything but shape that could gun down 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and race to 190 mph top speed. Of course, its 12/17 mpg city/highway fuel economy is atrocious—though if you have that kind of money, who cares, right? Maybe you still do—especially when, for $90,000 you can have a Rivian R1S.

The breakthrough, three-row SUV can raise itself to 15.1 inches off the ground to climb over boulders, ford a stream up to three feet deep, and carry five kids in car seats who’ll all launch their cookies when their cozy ride races to 60 mph in three seconds flat. And unlike that Lambo, Rivian R1S runs on electricity, with 316 miles of range per charge.

After a few days of testing the Rivian R1S on and off pavement, here are three revelations about why it’s the most lustworthy SUV in a decade. And, why even if Americans are addicted to the SUV format, that no longer means they have to be addicted to oil.