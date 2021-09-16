The Ballad of the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance

This article was produced in partnership with Lexus

As passionate enthusiasts, we’ve never much cared for the term ‘engine noise.’ It’s a phrase that implies the sounds coming from under the hood and out the tailpipes are ugly. Of course, to gearheads like us, they’re mellifluous, especially from a big, naturally aspirated V8. When an octet of cylinders sings in perfect harmony—don’t dare call it noise. Call it music! For those who appreciate an engine’s song, the first-ever 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance is an old-school crooner that belts out a helluva tune. It’s got a five-liter V8 voice that screams notes through a stacked quad-tipped exhaust all the way to 472 horsepower¹ sans the help of a turbocharger—or autotune.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance Is an All-Out Performer

The IS platform is one of the most popular models in the compact sport sedan segment, but this beefed-up version is a little bit extra. It also happens to be the first in Lexus’ new F SPORT Performance line. Thanks to a pair of additional cylinders, this rear-wheel-drive beast will hit 60mph from a full stop in 4.4 seconds², more than a second faster than the IS 350 F SPORT model.

Of course, all that power wouldn’t be worth much if you couldn’t channel it in the right direction. Lexus has coupled it with an F SPORT-tuned adaptive variable suspension that monitors G-forces and makes automatic adjustments to reduce body roll, and enhance precision and agility as you plot your way through corners.

The IS 500 also comes standard with a Torsen®³ limited-slip rear differential to enhance traction in a multitude of driving situations for more control and dynamic performance.