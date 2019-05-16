Testing the LifeStraw Mission High-Volume Water Purifier





The LifeStraw Mission is a gravity water purifier that is great for backpacking trips, camping, living abroad, or prepping for disasters. Weighing only 1.17 pounds with a 5-liter size available, it’s suitable for individual use, but the Mission is designed with group use in mind, with a 12-liter bag option and a high-volume capacity to purify 12 liters per hour.

Backpacking for more than one night requires extra weight, and a huge contributor to that weight is often water. If your destination has a fresh water source, a water purifier frees you of the need to pack in your hydration.

To test whether the LifeStraw Mission could adequately supply water for a group backpacking trip, we took it into Uinta Wilderness for three nights, with a group of four people.

The Mission includes a 5- or 12-liter gravity bag (imagine a dry bag with a roll top), with a detachable strap used to carry the full bag of water and/or hang the bag from a tree limb. The Mission system also consists of a stuff sack, a quick-connect hose, purification cartridge and built-in backwashing system.

The powerful filter makes contaminated water safe to drink by removing 99.999% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, and viruses for the duration of its lifespan of more than 18,000 liters (4,755 gallons) of clean water, enough for five people over three years. It took about two minutes to fill a 32-ounce bottle.

There are many reasons why we like this water filtration system for backpacking adventures: It provides an oversupply of clean, running water for all thirsty parties while alleviating the need to carry pounds of heavy water, the generous filter capacity, large fill bag and quick flow rate make it practical to use the purifier to collect water for showering and washing dishes as well, and the filters are really easy to clean from muck, dirt, etc.

To top it off, the Mission pays it forward. LifeStraw’s GiveBack program ensures that with every product you purchase, a child in Africa receives safe drinking water for an entire school year.

