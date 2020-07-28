Teva and Cotopaxi Launch Sustainable, Limited-Edition Collaboration

On July 28, tried-and-true footwear company Teva and the adventure apparel brand Cotopaxi (famed for its playful use of color) announced an all-new collaboration. The sustainable line uses recycled materials to reimagine Teva’s iconic Original Universal sandal and Cotopaxi’s signature Teca Windbreaker, both boasting bright-neon colorways.

“We’re thrilled to work with Cotopaxi, a like-minded adventure brand with a shared desire to inspire people to do good,” Anders Bergstrom, general manager at Teva, said in a press release. “We are both passionate when it comes to reducing our impact on the planet so future generations are free to explore, and this collection is the perfect expression of that shared belief.”

The all-terrain, water-ready Teva x Cotopaxi Original Universal sandal is produced with a combination of REPREVE recycled polyester webbing equipped with brightly colored straps made from upcycled Cotopaxi Del Dia ripstop fabrics. The combo make these Original Universals not only capable anywhere you take them in the outdoors, but also friendly to Mother Earth. The ultra-lightweight, packable, and water-resistant Teca Half Zip Windbreaker features an outdoor-inspired topo-map pattern, and is constructed from DWR-treated repurposed polyester taffeta. Needless to say, the two complement each other beautifully, are built to handle the elements, and are sure to turn heads while out on the trail.

Teva and Cotopaxi will also be donating $40K to the Cotopaxi Foundation to support a grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood to increase youth leadership education and access in the outdoors.

“Collaborating with Teva presented an ideal opportunity to work alongside a fellow outdoor brand to advance sustainability and social responsibility, while adding to our product offering” said CEO and co-founder of Cotopaxi Davis Smith in a press release. “Having an impact goes hand-in-hand with collective action, and we’re honored to partner with Teva to help address poverty and climate change.”

The Original Universal sandals retail for $70 (and are available in both men’s and women’s styles), and the unisex Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker retails for $90. The whole collection is currently available at Cotopaxi and Teva.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!