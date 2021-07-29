Best known for its iconic strappy sandals, Teva is mining those classic designs for a new line of footwear coined the Archival Revival Collection. The first item—the Revive ’94 Mid—has been released, and it combines a strong vintage aesthetic with a plush sole and some high-tech materials. It’ll make a sporty pick for everyday wear, or a capable shoe for your next camping trip.

The Revive ’94 Mid falls squarely in the shoe category, but it draws inspiration from an earlier Teva sandal. The design pulls from a hiking sandal that was built for navigating slot canyons, according to the company. The Black/Tan version features multicolored overlays that evoke desert landscapes. Combined with the iconic patterned straps across the upper, there’s no mistaking this is a Teva shoe—and one inspired by the ’90s.

Aesthetics aside, there’s plenty of tech to discover as well. The upper is treated with a water-resistant coating to help rain bead and roll off without saturating, and a layer of mesh across the top of the foot adds breathability for muggy days on the trail. It also features waterproof leather for extra protection from the elements and the top of the shoe is made with a stretchy neoprene-like material. It moves with your foot and is easy to slip on and off. Additionally, a hefty TPU bumper protects your toes while built-in drainage ports help water escape if you take a wrong turn into a puddle.

Teva also designed the Revive ’94 Mid with sustainability in mind. The leather overlays are sourced from tanneries certified by Leather Working Group, which promotes sustainability in the industry, while the straps are made from recycled plastic. The inside of the shoe also comes with a waffle knit lining made from 100 percent recycled polyester.

The burly sole contains some innovative tech as well. Teva used its new MAX-COMF memory foam insole for a cushy step-in feel, and it rides on top of a molded EVA midsole with a nylon shank that creates extra support for your foot. Combined with a grippy “Spider Rubber” outsole, the Revive ’94 Mids should deliver a stable, confident ride through uneven or rough surfaces.

Looking to add a vintage vibe to your next camping trip? Add these to your cart.

[$160; teva.com]

