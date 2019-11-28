Thanksgiving Is Here and So Is The Sale On These Bose Headphones

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Thanksgiving is here folks. In a few hours, the Macy’s Parade will be done. Football games will start up. The family is going to arrive and the meal is going to start getting prepped. The holidays are here and it is time to enjoy all that means. Other than all of that fun, social stuff you can take part in is that you can finally start grabbing the deals. Deals like the one Amazon has on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones.

You all know Bose. Even if you don’t own a pair right now, that name just screams quality to you. If you want to have among the best audio experiences ever, you grab a pair of headphones like these Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. But that can be a little on the expensive side. Now that Thanksgiving is here, it’s a lot more affordable.

Whether you are getting this for yourself or for a friend/loved one, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are going to be worth that price. Because of how great it sounds. Right off the bat, it sounds so great at any volume. It’s just so balanced. So much so that you won’t have to jack up the volume to hear the music out in the world.

The sound is much easier to appreciate thanks to how well the noise-canceling feature on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones works. Once you put these on and the battery has a charge, the rest of the world will disappear and you can just enjoy the crisp sounds.

Using the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones is easier than most other headphones. You can control it not just with your hands, turning it on and off or adjusting the volume with the buttons built into it. But you can also use Alexa to control it with your voice or you can also use the Bose AR app to control the levels and such. It brings a whole new meaning to high tech.

Before the turkey comes out of the oven and the Cowboys lose yet another game in front of the entire world, you can get a jump on holiday shopping over at Amazon. And you won’t have to worry about getting something that isn’t appreciated when you pick up the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. It’s just too good to not be excited by.

Until December 3, this will be on sale. But don’t let the stock run out. Get it now while you can and enjoy the rest of your Turkey Day with no stress.

Get It: Pick up the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($279; was $349) at Amazon

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication (11/28/2019) but are subject to change

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!