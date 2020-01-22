The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do you save your leftovers? Do you bring your lunch to work? Got kids? Ever make WAY too much food, and put it in the freezer for some other time? For all these purposes—and more—you need food storage boxes, or meal prep containers. What are the best meal prep containers for guys on the go? That depends on your needs.

There are food storage containers large enough for meals. You can buy storage containers with smaller compartments inside, for keeping foods separated. You can buy popular Bento-style boxes, just big enough for lunch.

The Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Why would a guy on the go need a meal prep container? The number one reason is to make a bunch of food in advance. Then just separate it into smaller containers. Each morning, just grab it and go. Now, lunch is served whenever you’re ready

This is not only great for saving time and money. It’s also important for diet, health, and fitness. Prepping meals in advance allows for portion control. That means you can gauge and predetermine your caloric intake—resulting in a controlled diet.

Why would a guy on the go want to control his caloric intake?

To avoid overeating

To eat fast & inexpensive healthy meals

To track diet and ensure healthy energy

Because fast food is garbage

So food storage prep containers are for far more than just saving money on lunch and growing science experiments in the fridge. (And seriously—fast food is garbage and you shouldn’t put that crap in your body.)

If you’re thinking about getting in shape, eating better, and generally being fitter and happier in 2020, you need a meal prep container for guys on the go. There are dozens of styles and sizes to choose from.

What’s the Best Meal Prep Container for You?

Glass and stainless steel are the most popular materials for food storage and meal prep containers because they’re reusable, generally dishwasher-safe, and cut back on trash.

Glass is heavier. But it’s preferred these days because many glass containers are oven- and microwave safe. That makes reheating a breeze—even at the office. Stainless steel is lighter in weight, but even if it’s safe for the oven you can’t put metal in a microwave.

Plastic is admittedly far cheaper than either glass or stainless steel. But much of it isn’t recyclable unless it’s completely clean—and even then, some places just don’t recycle. Unless you’re absolutely positive it’s BPA and toxin-free, we don’t recommend it. While it’s true that many claim to be, you really never know. Of course, you do what you want! But we’re not taking any chances. After all, the point is to be healthy.

Here are the ten best meal prep containers for guys on the go.

