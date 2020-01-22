The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers GET IT!

If you’re prepping a lot of food in advance and want freezer-safe, portable storage, this nine-piece set is perfect for you. Includes square, round, and rectangular containers in three sizes.

PROS:

-Perfect for those who make meals for many people or way in advance

-Dishwasher, oven- (not the lids) and microwave- safe

-Fantastic bargain, and very highly rated on Amazon

CONS:

-Unless you’re making a ton of food to store, this set may be a bit too much

Get It: Pick up Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers ($30 for 9) at Amazon

