The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Bayco Glass Food Storage ContainersGET IT!
If you’re prepping a lot of food in advance and want freezer-safe, portable storage, this nine-piece set is perfect for you. Includes square, round, and rectangular containers in three sizes.
PROS:
-Perfect for those who make meals for many people or way in advance
-Dishwasher, oven- (not the lids) and microwave- safe
-Fantastic bargain, and very highly rated on Amazon
CONS:
-Unless you’re making a ton of food to store, this set may be a bit too much
Get It: Pick up Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers ($30 for 9) at Amazon
