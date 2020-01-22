The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

BKLYN Bento Stainless Steel Lunch BoxGET IT!
This 3-tiered lunch box might be our favorite new lunch portage. It’s big. All three compartments click together for an easy-to-carry package. And it seals tightly and is easy to clean. Best Bento?
PROS:
-Semi-nesting: the bottom holds 2 1/8 cups, the mid-compartment holds 2 cups, and the top holds 11/8 cups.
-Gets a 4.5-star rating
-Full warranty; love it, or return it for a refund
CONS:
-Not meant for liquids
Save $6 on BKLYN Bento Stainless Steel Lunch Box ($29; was $35) at Amazon
