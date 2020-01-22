The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

elabo Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags GET IT!

These food-grade silicone bags are ideal for storing milk, vegetables, meat, chicken, soup, and more. They’re also perfect for storing liquids, sauces, and leftovers.

PROS:

-Versatile, soft and pliable but tough; leakproof seal

-Dishwasher and microwave safe

CONS:

-Can be tough to fill and clean thoroughly

Get It: Pick up elabo Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags (8 for $30) at Amazon

