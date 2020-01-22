The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Freshware Meal Prep Containers 15-packGET IT!
This 15-pack features one compartment in each container. Each can store a total of 28 ounces—perfectly portion-controlled to stay full, yet fit and healthy.
PROS:
-Both reusable and disposable
-Microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe
-Lightweight and easy to tote
CONS:
-Will wear out eventually
Get It: Save $1 on Freshware Meal Prep Containers 15-pack ($9; was $10) at Amazon
Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top