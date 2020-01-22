The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Freshware Meal Prep Containers 15-pack GET IT!

This 15-pack features one compartment in each container. Each can store a total of 28 ounces—perfectly portion-controlled to stay full, yet fit and healthy.

PROS:

-Both reusable and disposable

-Microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe

-Lightweight and easy to tote

CONS:

-Will wear out eventually

Get It: Save $1 on Freshware Meal Prep Containers 15-pack ($9; was $10) at Amazon

