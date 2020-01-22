The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Home & Harvest Stainless Steel Food Storage ContainersGET IT!
Nothing fancy or frilly about these, and they ought to last for years. Functional, solidly made, and nestable. We just wish they were a bit bigger.
PROS:
-Toxin-free, dishwasher- and freezer safe
-Big sale happening now
CONS:
-The largest is only about 5 inches in diameter and the smallest, just 3.5 inches
