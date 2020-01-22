The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Home & Harvest Stainless Steel Food Storage Containers GET IT!

Nothing fancy or frilly about these, and they ought to last for years. Functional, solidly made, and nestable. We just wish they were a bit bigger.

PROS:

-Toxin-free, dishwasher- and freezer safe

-Big sale happening now

CONS:

-The largest is only about 5 inches in diameter and the smallest, just 3.5 inches

Get It: Save 35% on Home & Harvest Stainless Steel Containers ($26; was $40) at Amazon

