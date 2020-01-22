The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Lilys Kitchen Stainless Steel Food Containers GET IT!

We’d feel comfortable tossing these in our bag in the morning because these leakproof lids have a snap-and-lock design with a silicone seal. And the lids have a lifetime guarantee.

PROS:

-Designed to nest; great for kids’ lunches

-Leak- and rust-proof

CONS:

-Can’t put stainless steel in the microwave

GET IT: Pick up Lilys Kitchen Stainless Steel Food Containers ($24 for 3) at Amazon

