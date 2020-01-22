The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Lilys Kitchen Stainless Steel Food ContainersGET IT!
We’d feel comfortable tossing these in our bag in the morning because these leakproof lids have a snap-and-lock design with a silicone seal. And the lids have a lifetime guarantee.
PROS:
-Designed to nest; great for kids’ lunches
-Leak- and rust-proof
CONS:
-Can’t put stainless steel in the microwave
GET IT: Pick up Lilys Kitchen Stainless Steel Food Containers ($24 for 3) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top