Gear

The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

meal prep containers guys on the go
10
Amazon 3 / 10

Lilys Kitchen Stainless Steel Food Containers

GET IT!

We’d feel comfortable tossing these in our bag in the morning because these leakproof lids have a snap-and-lock design with a silicone seal. And the lids have a lifetime guarantee. 

PROS:

-Designed to nest; great for kids’ lunches

-Leak- and rust-proof

CONS:

-Can’t put stainless steel in the microwave

GET IT: Pick up Lilys Kitchen Stainless Steel Food Containers ($24 for 3) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear