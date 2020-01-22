The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Monka Bento Box Stainless Steel Food Storage Set GET IT!

These BPA- and toxin-free stainless steel nesting containers are perfect for guys who run around all day. Two are perfect for snacks, and the third is big enough for lunch.

PROS:

-Completely airtight; will not leak

-Dishwasher safe

CONS:

-The seal is so tight, some reviewers complained they couldn’t get the lid off!

Get It: Save 50% on Monka 3-In-1 Stainless Steel Bento Box Set ($20; was $40) at Amazon

