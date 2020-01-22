The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Monka Bento Box Stainless Steel Food Storage SetGET IT!
These BPA- and toxin-free stainless steel nesting containers are perfect for guys who run around all day. Two are perfect for snacks, and the third is big enough for lunch.
PROS:
-Completely airtight; will not leak
-Dishwasher safe
CONS:
-The seal is so tight, some reviewers complained they couldn’t get the lid off!
Get It: Save 50% on Monka 3-In-1 Stainless Steel Bento Box Set ($20; was $40) at Amazon
