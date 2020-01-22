The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

NomBox Leak Proof Stainless Steel Lunch ContainerGET IT!
This simple, stainless lunch box comes with a silicon lid and a small dipping container that’s perfect for those side dishes. Or just ketchup or hummus.
PROS:
-Large capacity—over three cups
-Safe, toxin-free, easy to clean, and comes with a 30-day warranty
CONS:
-Perhaps a bit pricy for just the one container (and the bonus one); but we like the leak-proof lid.
Get It: Pick up the NomBox Stainless Steel Lunch Container ($23) at Amazon
Get It: Pick up the NomBox Stainless Steel Lunch Container ($23) at Amazon