The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Pohl+Schmitt Glass Meal Prep ContainersGET IT!
These 30-ounce Swiss-made containers measure 6.5” x 4.75” x 2”. They’re perfect for meal prepping and precise portion control. Made of oven-safe borosilicate glass.
PROS:
-Leakproof, dishwasher safe
-84 percent 5-star ratings—and zero less than four stars
CONS:
-Pricier than some others, but worth the cost
Get It: Pick up Pohl+Schmitt Glass Meal Prep Containers ($25 for 5) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top