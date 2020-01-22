The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Pohl+Schmitt Glass Meal Prep Containers GET IT!

These 30-ounce Swiss-made containers measure 6.5” x 4.75” x 2”. They’re perfect for meal prepping and precise portion control. Made of oven-safe borosilicate glass.

PROS:

-Leakproof, dishwasher safe

-84 percent 5-star ratings—and zero less than four stars

CONS:

-Pricier than some others, but worth the cost

Get It: Pick up Pohl+Schmitt Glass Meal Prep Containers ($25 for 5) at Amazon

