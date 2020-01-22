The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers for Guys on the Go

Prep Naturals Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids GET IT!

This set includes nine lids and nine containers of various stackable shapes and sizes. Made of strong borosilicate glass, they’re FDA and LFGP approved, and BPA-free.

PROS:

-Microwave-, oven-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe (not the lids, though)

-Leakproof lids

CONS:

-Glass can be heavy

Get It: Pick up Prep Naturals Glass Food Storage Containers (set of 9, $38) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!