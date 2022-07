Catch Surf Beater Finless Soft Board GET IT!

This is a great pickup because it’s a good board to surf with, but you can also take the fins off and just do some simple boogie boarding with it. And it’s got a fun design on it that we’re big fans of.

Get It: Pick up the Catch Surf Beater Finless Soft Board ($274) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!