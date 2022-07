THURSO SURF Aero 7 ft Soft Top Surfboard GET IT!

Now this is a board to get if you’re feeling a little more comfortable with the whole activity. Made for stability and easy riding, you’ll have a hell of a time hitting the waves with this board underneath you.

Get It: Pick up the THURSO SURF Aero 7 ft Soft Top Surfboard ($280) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!