Wavestorm-15th Anniversary Edition Soft Top Foam 8ft Surfboard GET IT!

Grab the 15th anniversary edition of this classic beginners surfboard with a fun new design to make you stand out from the pack when you’re out there putting the work in.

Get It: Pick up the Wavestorm-15th Anniversary Edition Soft Top Foam 8ft Surfboard ($230) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!