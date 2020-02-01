It is that time of year again: Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away. The countdown turns on the social pressure to find a timely, well-thought gift for your main squeeze. Consider though, if your main squeeze happens to be an adventurous gal; your best bet is not to give some disposable gesture.

Somewhere between practical and indulgent lies the perfect gift for those of us more oriented to the outdoors. We dread the thought of those millions of canned-line greeting cards and spent chocolate boxes ending up in the recycling bin—or worse yet, the trash. Rather, we prefer the idea of getting something special that we’ll end up using together and keeping forever—not unlike the love that the holiday is meant to celebrate.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!