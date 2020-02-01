Aether Harper Sweater GET IT

If you are thinking about a more substantial gift than a T-shirt but something along the same comfort lines, Aether’s Harper Sweater is a perfect post-adventure après top for your adventurous gal. Whether a campsite rendezvous, backcountry hut or a parking lot, the Harper is a super durable sweater that can be crumpled up, tossed around, but always looks nice. It is made out of wool, so it can handle any stink. And best of all, you get your favorite sweater back. You know, the one that she has been wearing all winter?

[$350, aetherapparel.com]

