Costa Waterwoman GET IT

Super styley-sporty, yet chic sunnies? Yes, please. It can be hard to find the right fit for outdoors sunglasses. Some are just too big for us adventureous gals, so we revert to buying kids glasses which are typically too small. It is nice when brands make glasses espically deisgned for us. Costa’s Waterwoman glasses have a large enough lens to do the job right, but a smaller frame which fits most. And for those with a larger head, Costa is coming out with a Waterwoman II which features a slightly wider frame.

[$208, costadelmar.com]

