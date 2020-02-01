Firewire x Rob Machado’s Go Fish board GET IT

If your valentine spends most of his free time in the water, and has a need for speed, then Firewire x Rob Machado’s Go Fish board is an excellent gift for a beginner or intermediate surfer gal. Easy to turn with the twin fins, simple to paddle becasue of its wider outline, it is no wonder why women have gravitated to this board. Bonus, the gift giver can also rip on this chip.

[$975, salt-culture.com]

