Garmin fenix 6SPro GET IT

One sign of an adventourous gal is an oversized watch. Sometimes these watches are worn over the jacket because it is just a hassle to get a cuff on top. This isn’t a fashion statement; it’s becasue most watch companies only offer barometric altimeter, elevation profiles, pulse data and GPS (all the helpful stuff for mountain travel) on larger watch faces that are just too big for smaller wrists. Garmin’s new fenix 6SPro comes in a 42-mm face size which feels like a friendship bracelet compared to all the other bulky faces of competitors. [$700, garmin.com]

