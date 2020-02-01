Jungmaven Hemp Baja Pocket Tee Shirt GET IT

You can save the lingerie for another holiday (half of us already wear lace bras instead of sports bras as they breathe better). What all of us love (adventurous gals or not), is a good, soft T-shirt. You should know this becasue we steal your shirts all the time. So this gift idea is a win-win: We get a perfect shirt, like Jungmaven’s Baja Pocket shirt, and you get to keep yours. You might want to get a Jungmaven for yourself, because they are so nice you’ll want to take ours.

[$57, jungmaven.com]

