Mammut Nordwand Knit High GTX GET IT

Don’t let the Mammut Nordwand Knit High GTX mountain boots fool you. They may look girly but are surprisingly light and stiff, plus they come in smaller sizes, which is often a dilemma for adventurous gals with small feet. Nothing says, “baby it’s cold outside, so let’s go ice climbing,” like the gift of these sweet boots.

[$625, mammut.com]

