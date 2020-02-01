Norco Ithaqua 27.5 Fat Bike GET IT

Most rad gals who like the “vertical” sports already have a dialed mountain bike, but not all have a fat bike. Not only a super fun and stable way to zip around in the winter, fat bikes also provide great cross training for various other sports. Norco’s Ithaqua 27.5 Fat Bike is one of those “didn’t know I needed it until I had it” type gifts, and a perfect addition to any bike collection.

[$3,799, norco.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!