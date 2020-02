Rab Down Slipper GET IT

A step up from gifting socks, you really can’t go wrong giving anyone a pair of Rab’s Down Slippers. These toasty slippers are like little sleeping bags for your toes. They are filled with ethically sourced European 650-fill duck-down and have a grippy fabric on the sole. They pack down to a small size and are easy to pack on any adventure.

[$47, rab.equipment/us]

