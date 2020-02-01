Rumpl Nanoloft Puffy Blanket GET IT

It is scientifically proven that women run colder than men. It’s not an insult to give us a blanket, especially one that we can take camping, road-tripping or just lounging at the crag. Rumpl makes a varity of blankets made for adventure and its NanoLoft puffy is filled with a 100 percent post-consumer recycled synthetic alternative, which means no fussy feathers if you rip it while having a Rumpl romp.

[$199, rumpl.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!