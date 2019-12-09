Despite winter storms, the holiday season is coming in hot—and with it, the inevitable paralyzing anxiety of what on earth you’re going to gift your closest friends, families, and co-workers. Some people are easy—your dog-obsessed niece will drool over new toys for her pup, adventurers will light up at gear to keep them on the go. But the majority of people on your list are one big question mark. Sometimes all you need, though, is a little reminder that your cube-mate mentioned he’s been obsessed with speakeasy cocktails lately, or your brother-in-law really wants to get back into running next year. And if all else fails, there are certain tried-and-true gifts under $100 that never go out of style for someone who works in an office or relaxes in the kitchen.

We’ve got it all for you—super-cool cookware, soft pajamas, travel yoga mats. There are even ideas to make those family members you don’t know much about feel appreciated and seen, like nice leather gloves or cooking salts. And best yet, all the gifts on this list are under $100, which delivers something nice enough to say “I care” with enough dough left over to cover the other dozen people you also care about.

Check out our 15 greatest gifts under $100.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!