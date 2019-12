1. Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Subscription Box Get It

Your bud who got really into gin this year needs to know how to make more than a G+T. A subscription to Shaker & Spoon will earn him a monthly box with four recipes and enough ingredients for 12 cocktails total, minus the booze. Plus, the house-made syrups included for the drinks are a nice extra touch.

[$50 per month; shakerandspoon.com]

