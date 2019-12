10. Legacybox Get It

For the sentimental one in your family, Legacybox takes your old home movies and photos and converts them to digital memories. Sixty bucks will get you two tapes, two films, or 50 pictures converted over to digital files that can be put on the cloud, a thumb drive, or a DVD.

[$60; legacybox.com]

