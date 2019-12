12. The Brazos Stetson Get It

Channel your inner Butch Cassidy with this modern Stetson. The classic look fits any guy’s style and we love that the wool felt will bounce back to its shape no matter how you accidently crush it (ideal for travel). Plus, this nostalgic camel colorway is exclusive to Huckberry.

[$98; huckberry.com]

