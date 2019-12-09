14. Harry’s x Topo Designs Weekender Get It

This collab from the cult-favorite outdoor brand Topo Designs and grooming company Harry’s is perfect for that friend who loves a weekend getaway. Boasting water-resistant nylon and a heavy-duty zipper, this bag will hold up on countless trips. We especially love the utilitarian outside, but the quirky adventure illustrations on the inside lining.

[$90; harrys.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!