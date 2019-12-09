15. Gray Whale Gin Get It

Gin is the new mezcal and, as long as you know your friend likes bartending, he’ll love to test this beautiful bottle out. The classic taste features fresh juniper and pine notes, but also include a little fir tree. If nothing else, the bottle is attractive enough to up his bar-cart game. What’s more, this California-crafted booze sources its botanicals along the migration path of the Pacific gray whale—and every purchase comes with a donation from the company to Oceana to help protect the bottle’s namesake.

[$40; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!