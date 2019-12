4. Lululemon Travel Mat Get It

So long, yoga sling. This mat from Lululemon folds down to be smaller than a folio, making it easy to throw in a backpack or keep under a desk for impromptu lunchtime classes or a session after work. It’s made from a grippy natural rubber and unfolds to a standard full-size mat.

[$88; lululemon.com]

