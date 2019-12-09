5. Sagely Naturals CBD Essential Oil Roll-On Gift Set Get It

Give the gift of relaxation and recovery. This set features two CBD roll-ons with essential oils to help elevate the effects—one cooling concoction for post-workout muscle relief complete with peppermint oil and menthol, and another with lavender, geranium, and rose to gently lull you to sleep. Plus, the packaging is so pretty you don’t even need to wrap it.

[$50; sagelynaturals.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!