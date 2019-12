6. Yeti Lunch Bag Get It

For the always-practical guy, this lunch box has insulation strong enough to keep meal prep cold for hours, but is made from material soft enough to fold down and stash out of the way once it’s empty. The classic look makes it everyone’s style, but Yeti’s fun signature colors, like muted teal, give you the option for a little more flare.

[$80; yeti.com]

